Reporter dissects emerging Burnley and Juventus transfer rumour with potential price tag played down

LancsLive reporter Alex James has played down emerging interest in Burnley’s Anass Zaroury.

Reports in Italy have credited both Juventus and Spanish side Getafe with an interest in Burnley and Morocco attacker Zaroury, 22, who only joined Burnley from Belgian side Chaleroi last summer.

But writing for LancsLive, Burnley reporter James has dissected the rumour. He says that ‘the Clarets are not interested in selling one of their key players’, with Zaroury having been in fine form of late.

The youngster has featured 16 times in the Championship this season, scoring five times and assisting twice, with three of his five goals having come in Burnley’s last four league outings.

And according to James, a €4million price tag has been mentioned among the rumours linking Zaroury with a move away. James goes on to write that ‘the quoted price will be nowhere near enough for Burnley to consider selling one of their hottest prospects’ with Burnley having paid £3.5million for Zaroury last summer, and with the Clarets also owing Chaleroi a 20% sell-on fee should he move on.

Zaroury going nowhere…

Zaroury has emerged as a key player for Vincent Kompany’s side this season. He seemingly took a while to adapt to the English game and to Kompany’s style of play, but Zaroury’s important to the side is growing with every passing fixture.

And with Burnley doing so well in the Championship and looking destined to go on and secure promotion at the very least, the Clarets will surely shut down any emerging interest in their players this month as to avoid hindering their current form.

Juventus would of course be an attractive option for Zaroury but this apparent €4million price tag seems very low, especially given how much Burnley paid for him last summer and how much Burnley would owe Chaleroi should he move on. For now, it seems like the Moroccan is staying put, but these emerging rumours are a credit to how well he’s performed of late.

The Clarets return to action v Coventry City this weekend.