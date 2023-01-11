Reading make bid for Norwich City man, report reveals

Reading have submitted a bid for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, as per Football Insider.

Hugill, 30, has made just seven Championship appearances for the Canaries this season. The experienced striker spent last season on loan at both Cardiff City and West Brom, scoring five and assisting one in 38 second tier outings.

The arrival of David Wagner at Norwich City will mean the German has to start moulding the squad to fit his style and unfortunately for Hugill, he doesn’t appear to be a part of Wagner’s plans.

Reading have seemingly taken note and have made a move for Hugill who is out of contract in the summer. Hugill has the potential to score goals at this level putting in impressive campaigns in the past. But he’s out of form right now and if he does move to Reading, it’ll be Paul Ince’s job to ensure he hits the ground running.

Steadying the ship…

Ince is exceeding expectations at Reading so far this season. His side sit 13th in the table and whilst their squad maybe doesn’t hold as much quality as the other competition, they appear a solid squad able of grinding out results.

Hugill will hopefully add a few more goals to a dressing room which can lack attacking output and the 30-year-old must take the opportunity with both hands.

He will likely be exposed to more frequent minutes at Reading and when given a chance he does tend to take it. Reading’s style of play would suit him better as well, and alongside Andy Carroll, Reading could have a pretty dangerous strike-force for this level.

For now though Ince will be focused on returning to winning ways in the Championship when his side face QPR this weekend.