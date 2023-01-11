Peterborough United man expresses desire to leave – club trying to persuade him to stay

Peterborough United defender Nathan Thompson has said he wants to make a winter exit but the club are trying to persuade him to stay, it has emerged.

Peterborough United are often at the centre of speculation during the transfer window. Plenty of London Road stars often draw interest from clubs higher up the ladder but on that front, it’s been quite quiet so far this month.

Will Norris has arrived from Burnley on loan and David Ajiboye has returned to Sutton United on loan.

However, another player who has his eye on an exit is experienced defender Thompson.

Club chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said on his podcast, The Hard Truth (via the Peterborough Telegraph), that Thompson has expressed a desire to quit the club this month. However, returning boss Darren Ferguson is keen for the promotion-winner onboard and talks are ongoing to sway his stance.

Thompson, 32, has played 21 times across all competitions so far this season.

One to hold onto?

Thompson’s performances haven’t been up to his usual standards for much of this season. However, under Ferguson he was a vital figure at London Road before.

He was key in their promotion to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign and his ability to play as a centre-back in a back three or back four as well as at right-back makes him a valuable player to have. Not to forget his leadership abilities and experience having played nearly 300 times in League One, Thompson still has a part to play for the Posh.

There’s an option to extend his current contract beyond the end of this season but having shown a desire to move on, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.