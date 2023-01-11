Opinion: Swansea City should keep an eye on Norwich City man’s situation, he’d be perfect Martin signing

Swansea City look like they want to add some new players during this month’s transfer window. But so far, the bulk of transfer rumours regarding the club are linking players with moves away.

Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson are two of the names that could be moved on this month. And Swans boss Russell Martin has already lost Armstrong Oko-Flex who’s returned to parent club West Ham, so additions in the final third look like a priority.

And that’s exactly what WalesOnline say. They write that Swansea are keen to add attacking options to their ranks this month with a few names being linked, including long-term target Chiedozie Ogbene and Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt. But one name who could be a viable option and who could be available relatively cheap is Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell could well be a shrewd Swans signing…

The Englishman has suffered a bit of a fall from from grace. Once linked with a move to Liverpool, Cantwell is now a role player at Carrow Road and ahead of his contract expiry this summer, reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

Rangers are said to be keen, with the Canaries having also rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship side for the 24-year-old (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 10.01.23, 11:26am).

Cantwell is still a relatively young player and few doubt the talent that he has, or at least had in previous season. He enjoyed a standout 2019/20 season in the Premier League in which he scored six times and assisted three, and although many might say that Cantwell’s best is already long behind him, that season in the Premier League only ended three years ago.

He’s a player who still boasts great technical skills who can also play in numerous roles across the midfield. He’s a good passer of the ball too and so everything suggests that he’d be a perfect player for Martin’s Swansea City, but the issue would of course be the price tag.

If Cantwell is available for a fairly cheap fee this month, or if Swansea can sell Obafemi and Paterson and make some money available for transfers, a swoop for Cantwell might be a realistic one.

He’s certainly struggled in previous season but it seems like he just needs change of scenery. Norwich won’t have been the easiest place to progress over the past few years but playing under a Canaries legend in Martin – in a new and exciting Swansea side that would suit his abilities – could really reignite Cantwell’s career.