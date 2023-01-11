Morecambe defender having medical at Harrogate Town

Morecambe man Anthony O’Connor is set for a medical at League Two side Harrogate Town today, as per Football Insider Transfer Centre (10:07am).

O’Connor, 30, has made ten League One appearances so far, scoring one goal this season. He contributed to five goals in 40 league outings last time around, but his time at the club seems to be coming to a close.

He will join Harrogate Town on a permanent basis after being allowed to leave Morecambe this month. The 30-year-old centre back’s contract is expiring in the summer and a reduced fee may be enough to tempt Morecambe this January.

The report states a medical is planned for today which suggests this move is nearing completion.

A smart switch…

O’Connor hasn’t featured too frequently for Morecambe this season and with his contract up in the summer he must look after himself.

Harrogate Town will be able to provide him assurances on game time and at his age, playing regularly will be the priority.

Harrogate Town sit 19th in League Two and are struggling for form this season. Simon Weaver is in desperate need of reinforcements at the back with his side holding one of the worst defensive records in the division.

The Shrimps are 19th in League One and look set for a relegation battle this season. Losing O’Connor would mean they’re a defender short and they could look to target a replacement in the remainder of January.

This deal could be done as early as this week if the medical goes as planned and O’Connor’s first game at his new club would be against high-flying Stevenage Town.