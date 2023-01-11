Middlesbrough youngster attracting interest from several PL and Championship clubs

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn is on the radar of several Premier League and Championship clubs this month, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough loaned Brynn to Swindon Town in the summer and he has seriously impressed during his time at The County Ground, helping his side to 8th in the table at this stage in the season.

He is yet to make his debut for his parent side Boro, but despite this, he is generating a lot of attention given his performances in League One.

According to the report from Football Insider, several sides in the top three tiers are interested in Brynn, with scouts from up and down the football pyramid monitoring the player ahead of a potential January move.

League One sides have already enquired about taking the 20-year-old on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Potentially a huge step up for Brynn…

For a player to only have played at youth level at Middlesbrough, in the Scottish Championship and in League Two out on loan, the step up to playing in the Premier League or to the Championship is a huge one for Brynn, but it shows just how much he is impressing at Swindon Town.

He is highly regarded at Middlesbrough and has been on the bench on several occasions for the Teessiders. It is not known whether he is part of their long-term plans or perhaps their short-term plans should Zack Steffen not join permanently from his loan from Manchester City next season.

If he isn’t in the plans to be part of the first-team fold under Boro boss Michael Carrick they could be prepared to cash in. Should a bid come in that matches or exceeds their valuation of the player, Brynn will likely feel a potential move to the Premier League is too good an opportunity to turn down.