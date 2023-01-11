Middlesbrough interested in Swiss international, journalist claims

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Luzern and Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

Middlesbrough are prioritising a central midfielder this month, with the club potentially looking at a long-term successor to their 32-year-old captain Jonny Howson.

They have been linked to Rotherham United’s Daniel Barlaser in recent weeks, but they have also identified Jashari as a potential new recruit this window, according to Thomas.

The 20-year-old holding midfielder is a two-time Switzerland international and has been an ever-present in the Luzern first-team this season. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions, registering four assists during that time.

It is not known whether Boro will pursue a permanent deal or a loan switch at this time. But it will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks before the transfer deadline.

A good option for Boro…

Hayden Hackney has been the go-to partner alongside Howson so far this season, with Alex Mowatt providing back-up from the bench. But with Mowatt on loan from West Brom and Howson nearing his mid-thirties, Boro are right to prioritise a central midfielder this window for both short-term and longer term.

They do have a few options as things stand but head coach Michael Carrick will want reinforcements this window to help maintain the momentum and form they have hit since the former Manchester United and England midfielder took over from Chris Wilder.

Jashari fits the mould of what Middlesbrough’s recruitment model is. A young, hungry player with bags of potential who could work as a development player or slot straight into the first-team with immediate effect.

They are also prioritising another winger this window, and have already signed Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa. Boro are likely to be a busy club between now and the end of the month in the hopes of improving their squad to help their chances of a top six finish.