Leeds United youngster could join Harrogate Town on permanent deal, report claims

Leeds United forward Max Dean could join League Two side Harrogate Town on a permanent deal this month, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Harrogate Town had expressed an interest in taking Dean on a season-long loan back in the summer, but nothing came to fruition, with the 18-year-old staying put and plying his trade in the Leeds United development squad.

However, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign and so Harrogate Town could make their move with a deal potentially on the cards in the coming weeks, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The teenager has four goals in six appearances in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy and is playing at U21 level despite his young age. He has impressed in the youth setup at Elland Road and so a move to the Football League looks the next step up if he doesn’t see a path into the Leeds United first-team.

Harrogate Town could be getting a huge prospect…

Leeds United are renowned for their academy setup and have seen plenty of young players come through the youth teams and into the first-team fold who have then gone on to bigger and better things. Harrogate Town will be hoping they can be the beneficiaries this time around with the capture of Dean.

Given his goalscoring form and stellar performances in the development squads at different age groups, the youngster has shown he is deserving of a chance at senior level. Harrogate Town could even put him straight into the first-team should Simon Weaver see fit.

The Sulphurites are in 19th position in League Two as things stand and will be looking to the transfer market for reinforcements in order to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three, and potentially push up towards the top six. Dean may be one for the future, but he may be one for right now too.