‘It’s flattering’ – Burnley-linked defender speaks out on transfer rumours

Burnley have been linked with a move for Djurgardens defender Hjalmar Ekdal, with the Sweden international now breaking his silence in an interview with Footballskanalen.

Burnley were one of the most active clubs in the summer, bringing in a total of 16 players on permanent deals and a further five on loan. They are now looking to strengthen their squad further as they push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player they had identified as a potential new signing is Djurgardens centre-back Ekdal, who they would prefer to sign on a permanent deal, especially given the centre-back duo of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer are currently at Turf Moor on loan.

Now, speaking to Footballskanalen, the 24-year-old admitted he is ‘flattered’ by the links to Vincent Kompany’s side, and admitted a move would be ‘bloody awesome’.

“It’s obviously awesome. It’s flattering and a challenge that would be damn cool to take on,” he said.

“It is probably not possible to join a better club in the middle of a season. There’s probably harmony there. It would have been damn cool to come in and experience it.

“There are probably negotiations going on between the clubs right now. But I don’t know exactly how close it is. Talks have been going on for a while.

“There are a lot of different parameters that you have to assess. But, if we take Burnley, it’s bloody awesome.”

Ekdal also has interest from Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie, and Burnley will need to act quickly if they are to land their target. However, journalist Alan Nixon stated earlier today that Burnley may have opted out of the move altogether. So the conflicting reports mean it remains to be seen which way this one goes.

A encouraging interview for Burnley’s pursuit…

The interview shows that the player is keen to join the Clarets, and his enthusiasm is something which will stand him in good stead in getting his way and potentially sealing a switch to join the Championship leaders later this month.

They aren’t desperately in need of a centre-back this season necessarily, but loanees returning to parent clubs mean this could become a priority position in the summer. Ekdal may not come straight into the starting eleven at Burnley given the form of the players already at the club, and this could be a factor, especially with interest from other clubs and potentially an easier route to regular minutes elsewhere.

With journalist Nixon reporting that Burnley had pulled out of the deal due to work permit issues, this does mean the deal may not be as clean cut as Ekdal wants it to be. It is certainly one that could go down to the wire and so it will be interesting to monitor between now and deadline day.