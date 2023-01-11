Harry Souttar to Leicester City: Price tag? Stoke City’s stance? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Stoke City and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar is being linked with a move away from the club this month, with Leicester City apparently leading the race to sign him.

Reports have emerged (Daily Record via Daily Mail) claiming that Premier League side Leicester City are leading the race to sign Souttar, 24, in this month’s transfer window. The likes of Wolves and West Ham have been linked alongside the Foxes, with Souttar having recently impressed at the World Cup with Australia.

The Stoke City favourite has featured six times in the Championship this season after returning from a long-term injury just before the World Cup.

Here we break down his potential move from Stoke to Leicester City…

Price tag?

Last month, The Scottish Sun revealed that Stoke City want £25million for Souttar. The player is under contract at the bet365 Stadium until 2025.

Stoke have held out for high transfer fees in the recent past having sold Nathan Collins to Wolves for over £20million last summer.

Stoke City’s stance on Souttar sale?

Potters boss Alex Neil spoke out on Souttar’s future last month, saying:

“We have no aspirations to sell Harry, obviously, because he makes us better.”

But Stoke City have shown in previous season – with the sale of Collins for example – that they’re a club who will sell their players, as long as their valuation is met.

Neil hasn’t commented on the Souttar speculation since but interest in the player definitely seems to be growing.

Is a sale likely?

So Stoke City and Neil seem determined to keep hold of Souttar, especially given their struggles in the Championship this season. But there’s an apparent price tag and that always seems to suggest that the player is up for sale, but only at that price, or close to that price.

The question then is whether or not Leicester City will cough up enough money to bring in Souttar this month. And at the end of last month, a report from The Sun revealed that the Foxes are ready to sell a number of first-team players in a bid to boost their January transfer kitty.

So a Foxes move for Souttar could be depend on whether they sell any players during this month’s transfer window, but nothing seems to be close right now.

Stoke City return to action v Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.