Exclusive: Keith Downie’s damning view on Ross Stewart’s Sunderland contract offer with Brentford, Crystal Palace and more monitoring his situation

Keith Downie says that Sunderland selling Ross Stewart remains a possibility this month, despite Tony Mowbray’s ‘confident’ stance.

Stewart, 26, has nine goals and three assists in 11 Championship outings this season. The Scottish international is a prolific goalscorer who fired Sunderland to promotion last season, scoring 26 League One goals in the process.

However, his contract expires in the summer and despite Sunderland holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months, a lack of progress on a new deal seems worrying. Recent reports though have claimed that the Black Cats have tabled a £10,000-a-week offer to Stewart, in a bid to get him to sign his future to Sunderland.

Downie revealed at the end of last month that Stewart has interest from a number of Championship and Premier league teams, including Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and also Rangers.

Tony Mowbray stated last week he was confident of Stewart staying in the north east, but Sky Sports’ Downie doesn’t seem as positive.

Speaking exclusively to The72, he said:

“I’m told selling him remains a possibility this month. They’ve reached an impasse. As things stand, that’s the offer and it’s not good enough compared to what Stewart and his representatives are looking for.

“Although he wants to stay at the club, I don’t think he’s too happy with the offer. I think it’s a highly incentivised offer where he has to reach certain milestones or score certain amounts to get the top level figure.”

1 of 12 Which stadium is bigger? Turf Moor Ewood Park

Worrying…for more than one reason

It’s no secret that Stewart is happy at Sunderland, and his head certainly doesn’t appear to have been turned despite long-standing interest.

However, Downie’s comments suggest it may not be too long before things turn a bit more sour in negotiations which will only hinder the club’s chances of retaining him long-term.

One positive is that Sunderland do have the extension clause, so the situation can be addressed in the summer. However, given Stewart’s impact on the team it would be fair to say Sunderland fans want this one dealt with now.

As things stand Stewart is Sunderland’s only natural striker so his form and fitness is crucial to their plans until they are able to recruit another forward man this month.

Mowbray is enjoying a positive run of form at the moment and he’ll be hoping that continues when his side return to Championship action against Swansea City this weekend.