Exclusive: Keith Downie hints at Sunderland and Burnley chances of Sam Surridge deal as Nottingham Forest’s stance on player becomes clearer

Sunderland and Burnley may still be able to pull off a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge this month, says Keith Downie, despite reports suggesting he wants to stay at The City Ground.

Surridge, 24, has made just 11 Premier League appearances for Forest so far this season. After contributing to seven goals and two assists last year in the Championship, Surridge has failed to get off the mark in the league this time around.

Reports began linking Surridge with a move to the second tier earlier this month. Burnley were credited with interest to begin with, but Sunderland soon joined the race amid the uncertainty surrounding Ross Stewart. However, it was then revealed that Surridge’s preference is to remain at Nottingham Forest and fight for his place.

Now, speaking exclusively to The72, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has revealed that whilst Surridge wants to stay, is is far from the end of this transfer saga. He said:

“I think he wants to stay, but I don’t think Forest want him to stay. There’s a chance he could be forced. They’re trying to create space for new arrivals. He’s one of a number of strikers Sunderland are looking at going after.”

A positive development…

Burnley are flying high and whilst they could do with some reinforcement, they certainly aren’t as desperate as Sunderland.

The Black Cats have just one natural striker at the club and with his future up in their air, signing competition in this area is a huge priority.

Burnley look the more lucrative offer for Surridge should both clubs make a move with Premier League football beckoning Vincent Kompany’s side. However, Sunderland would be able to promise more game-time which may give them an edge.

Both sides are yet to make huge inroads when it comes to recruitment this month. For now, they’ll be focused on this weekend’s set of fixtures with Burnley hosting Coventry City and Sunderland hosting Swansea City.