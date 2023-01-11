Ethan Laird latest: Fresh Manchester United transfer stance could be huge boost for QPR

Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird has flourished on loan with Championship side QPR this season.

Laird, 21, has so far featured 21 times in the Championship for QPR this season, scoring once and claiming two assists. The Englishman has become a key player for the R’s and amid his impressive form, it’s been suggested that he could be recalled by United this month.

Nothing has been mentioned on that possibility for a while now, but what’s the latest on Laird’s situation at QPR?

The latest…

Manchester United were widely reported to be in the market for a right-back this month. Diogo Dalot was set to be out of contract at the end of this season and names like Norwich City’s Max Aarons were linked ahead of January, as well as talks of a possible Laird recall.

But United triggered a one-year extension to Dalot’s deal last month, with the player having since revealed that he and the club are in talks over a new, long-term deal. And that has seemingly put United’s right-back search on hold.

A recent report from TEAMtalk says that United’s right-back search ‘has been put on ice’ given an apparent tight transfer budget this month, as Manchester United look to be pursuing other targets including Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

For QPR then, it looks like a United recall of Laird is becoming less likely, or that it’s at least moving towards the back of Erik ten Hag’s mind. And for manager Neil Critchley, it’s a huge potential boost and it seemingly gives him one less thing to worry about during the transfer window this month.

The R’s currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table and go up against Reading this weekend.