Current favourite revealed as QPR, Reading, and West Brom vie to sign Liverpool man on loan

QPR are leading the race to sign Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson, reports Alan Nixon.

Yesterday, reports emerged linking QPR, West Brom, and Reading with a loan swoop for Clarkson, 21, who is a youngster on the books at Liverpool. The Englishman is currently on loan at Aberdeen but Nixon says that he has interest from a number of Championship sides.

And Nixon also says that Neil Critchley’s QPR are currently the favourites to land the midfielder on loan this month, with the R’s boss having previously worked as a youth coach at Anfield.

Clarkson spent time on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season where he featured seven times for the club. This time round with Aberdeen though, Clarkson has impressed, scoring four goals and assisting once in his 17 league appearances for the club so far this season.