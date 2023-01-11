Crawley Town preparing double swoop on Swindon Town, report claims

Scott Lindsey is planning on raiding Swindon Town upon his announcement as Crawley Town boss, claims a report from The Real EFL.

Lindsey is set to make the move from promotion-chasing Swindon Town to relegation-threatened Crawley Town, despite it being reported that the appointment looked set to be announced.

Crawley Town have had a woeful start to the season and off-field issues have masked the poor performances on the pitch. The club sit 21st in League Two having not won in their past four outings.

For all the owners at Crawley Town have come under criticism, Lindsey is a big name to attract and it appears they could be in for a busy month. And this latest report from The Real EFL states Lindsey will target Ellis Iandolo and Ben Gladwin from Swindon Town.

Iandolo, 25, has proven quality at this level and Gladwin, 30, is an experienced head and has contributed to five goals in 23 league games this season.

Proving a point…

The Crawley Town owners have a lot of trust to win back and a strong January transfer window would be a good start.

Attracting those two names from Swindon Town will come at some cost considering their promising league position, but their relationship with Lindsey could be a huge factor in Iandolo’s and Galdwin’s futures.

The fact that both Gillingham and Hartlepool are struggling in the fourth tier will help Lindsey’s chances of remaining in the Football League this season. However, they can’t afford to rest and they must end the season stronger than they started it.

Lindsey is yet to be announced as Crawley Town boss despite a deal being agreed yesterday, however it appears only a matter of time now.

It seems Lindsey’s first game in charge of his new club will come against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.