Championship clubs circling as Manchester City consider ending young star’s Stoke City loan

Manchester City could recall Liam Delap from his loan spell with Stoke City with other Championship clubs keen, John Percy has said.

Manchester City sent young striker Delap to Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

The young striker has long been viewed as one of the countries’ most exciting centre-forward prospects but amid the Potters’ struggles, Delap hasn’t been able to make an impact on proceedings with Alex Neil’s side.

Delap has played 23 times for the Potters, managing just three goals.

Now, with the January transfer window providing the perfect chance for loans to be assessed, reporter John Percy has said on Twitter that Manchester City could opt to recall Delap from his Staffordshire stint this month.

If so, the plan would be to send him to another club for the rest of the season, and there are other Championship clubs keen. Percy does express a potential premature end to his loan is not related to his father Rory Delap’s recent departure though.

Liam Delap could be recalled from his loan at #Stoke by Manchester City this month. Plan would be to recall and then loan out for second half of season, with a number of other Championship clubs interested. Not related to the departure of Rory Delap earlier this week #mcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 11, 2023

Another chance for Delap?

Delap’s Stoke City stay has been one to forget, although many players won’t be looking back on this campaign with the Potters too fondly.

A change of scenery would give the promising striker a chance to start afresh for the rest of the season as he bids to prove his talent in the senior game. He was prolific at youth level for Manchester City and has played for Pep Guardiola’s first-team six times, netting once.

The right club and the right coach could do wonders for Delap after a tough time with Stoke, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the coming days and weeks.