Burnley opt out of pursuit for Sweden international, reporter says

Burnley are backing out of a deal to sign centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal from Djurgardens, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Burnley have utilised the European market well in their new era under Vincent Kompany’s guide.

Plenty of talents have come over from the continent to lead the Clarets on their bid to return to the Premier League, and given the success they’ve enjoyed so far, you would think they will continue to recruit from abroad moving forward.

In fact, one man who has seemingly been on their radar is Swedish centre-back Ekdal, who plays in his native for Djurgardens.

However, The Sun reporter Nixon has now said on his Patreon that Burnley are backing away from a deal for the 24-year-old.

He states that a lack of game time of late and the potential difficulties over a work permit have led the Clarets to opt against striking a deal for Ekdal. The Swedish Allsvenskan takes place between April and November, so Ekdal’s last competitive outing came in early November against Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europe Conference.

One to revisit?

Given the reasons why Burnley are backing out of a deal for Ekdal, maybe this move could be more feasible in the summer.

He would be right in the middle of the Allsvenskan season and the summer break would give ample time for the work permit situation to be resolved, so it will be interesting to see if the door reopens to a deal further down the line.

Ekdal is a two-time Sweden international after making his debut in the summer of 2022, and excluding a year-long stay in America with UNC Wilmington, has spent his entire career playing in his native.