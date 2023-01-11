Bristol City slap huge price tag on Alex Scott as Wolves make contact – Tottenham and Leeds United among teams linked earlier this month

Bristol City have set a price tag of £25million on youngster Alex Scott with Wolves having held talks over a potential transfer, reports John Percy.

Scott, 19, has made 25 Championship appearances this season, assisting five from his midfield role.

The England U20 international has bags of quality and potential and proved his worth at the senior level last season. Despite the Robins having a relatively poor season, Scott contributed with four goals and two assists in 38 second tier outings.

Scott has had long-standing interest from above with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Leeds United holding interest in him last summer, but now the Robins have doubled their asking price after it was claimed earlier this month that they only wanted £12million.

It was also claimed at the start of this month that Spurs, Leeds, and Wolves were still keen, as well as Bournemouth, Brighton, and Leicester City.

#Wolves have been in talks with #BristolCity over a deal for England under-20 midfielder Alex Scott – as it stands, looking unlikely due to a £25m price tag. Wolves are very keen to sign Scott this month but will move on unless current asking price drops #wwfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 10, 2023

A smart move or a big risk?

Nigel Pearson’s side sit 19th in the Championship and are on a winless run of four games now. The Robins are just three points outside the relegation zone, but it is positive that they aren’t rolling over when big sides come knocking.

Scott is an exceptional talent who undoubtedly has a Premier League future, but he may have to wait to live out that dream. Bristol City stamping an asking price of £25m on Scott is smart, it shows they won’t back down to the ‘powerhouses’ of English football, but it also carries a risk.

If Bristol City were to be relegated they’d not be able to demand near this sort of fee and they’d certainly miss out. And whilst Scott’s head doesn’t appear to be turned at all, with Bristol City struggling he may decide to try and force a move which would also drive the price down.

However, that doesn’t appear likely as things stand and Bristol City will be fully focused on picking up three points in their Championship clash against Birmingham City this weekend.