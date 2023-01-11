Bristol City, Coventry, and Watford all keen on Manchester City man, report reveals

Coventry City, Watford, and Bristol City are all interested in Manchester City man Finley Burns, as per Football Insider.

Burns, 19, has made 11 appearances for Manchester City’s U21 this season. The central defender has assisted one and has impressed in the Premier League side’s academy.

Burns’ only experience at senior level came last season on a short-term loan with Swansea City. However, the young prospect only appeared in three outings during his time in Wales. Now it appears another loan is on the cards with Coventry City, Watford, and Bristol City all apparently keen on the young defender.

Burns could do with regular senior football to see how he copes and it seems another move to the second tier is on the cards this month.

With three clubs interested, Manchester City must ensure they send Burns to the place where he is more likely to develop.

Coventry City sit 14th, Watford are 4th and Bristol City are down in 19th. All three clubs could do with another defender, however game time at the likes of Coventry City and Bristol City could be more frequent.

The Sky Blues may hold a small edge with Manchester City defender Callum Doyle also on loan there. The relationship between the young duo could help Burns settle in which may prove a factor in where he ends up this month.

However, nothing is guaranteed for either side yet and it may not be a quick loan to make with the number of clubs interested.

Burns will always find it hard to break into Manchester City’s senior side given the quality they have at their disposal, but an impressive loan this season may see him earn a spot with Pep Guardiola’s squad for pre-season come this summer.