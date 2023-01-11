Brereton Diaz price tag finally revealed as Everton, Leeds, Newcastle United’s stance on Blackburn man emerges

Blackburn Rovers would accept an offer of £15million for Ben Brereton Diaz, with Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United all interested in the 23-year-old. But no side is willing to pay that amount, according to Express.

Brereton Diaz is once again being linked with a move away from Ewood Park as his contract expiry date draws closer. The Chilean is set become a free agent in the summer and interest in his services is rife, with Everton in particular looking like they might make a move for the attacker this month.

But an emerging report from Express has revealed that, whilst Rovers aren’t keen on cashing in on Brereton Diaz this month, they would accept an offer of £15million. But Express also goes on to reveal that interested trio Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United, are all unwilling to pay that amount for the player, and that they’ll instead ‘hold out for a much cheaper deal in the summer’.