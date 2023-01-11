Attacker undergoing QPR medical this afternoon, reveals reporter

Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe is undergoing a medical at QPR this afternoon, according to TEAMtalk reporter James Marshment.

Lowe, 28, has been closely linked with a loan move to QPR this month, having featured just twice in the Premier League for Bournemouth this season.

A number of Football League sides had been linked with a move for the striker, including Norwich City, Sunderland, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and more.

But it seems like Lowe is set to join QPR on a temporary deal until the end of the season:

.@TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe is underdoing a medical at QPR this afternoon.

Not sure if or how that will affect their plans for Tyler Roberts.

Leeds loanee has struggled at Loftus Road, scoring just twice in 17 appearances (11 starts) for R's pic.twitter.com/a5f8vNTgFX — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) January 11, 2023

QPR boss Neil Critchley revealed earlier this month that the club are potentially looking into signing a striker this month, due a lack of goals of late.

Lyndon Dykes is the R’s main striker but he’s scored just six goals in the league this season, having scored just once in the league since October. And to add to Critchley’s striker woes, Macauley Bonne recently left the club via mutual consent.

But Lowe now looks set to arrive at the club and his seemingly imminent arrival will make for a good first signing of the January transfer window for Critchley, and a good first signing of his QPR tenure too.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Lowe to QPR…

Lowe is a proven scorer in the Championship and so it makes for a really keen signing for Critchley and QPR. The R’s have certainly struggled for goals this season with Tyler Roberts having failed to impress, and as Marshment suggests, Lowe’s arrival on loan could yet impact upon Roberts’ future at the club. But that remains to be seen.

In Lowe, Critchley is not only getting a Premier League player who can play as a no.9, but also one who can play on the flank or alongside another striker too. And after barely playing all season, Lowe should be fully fit ahead of a busy second half of the season for QPR.

The R’s are back in action v Reading this weekend.