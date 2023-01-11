3 out-of-work managers Swindon Town must consider after Scott Lindsay’s departure

Swindon Town are on the hunt for a new boss after Scott Lindsey’s move to Crawley Town was finally made official this afternoon.

Swindon Town only appointed Lindsey as manager in the summer but after a promising start, results had began to falter under his management and pressure was mounting.

He’s now been snapped up by fellow League Two rivals Crawley Town though, leaving the Robins in need of a new boss.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work options who the club must consider for the vacant job…

David Artell

42-year-old Artell has been out of work since April 2022, when his long-term stint with Crewe Alexandra came to an end. The Rotherham-born boss cuts a passionate figure on the touchline isn’t afraid of adapting his tactical setup.

He’s well-versed in developing young talents and given the strong contingency of positive youngsters at the County Ground. He could be an ideal fit. Artell has a League Two promotion to his name as well, guiding Crewe up in 2nd place in the 2019/20 season.

Liam Manning

If the Swindon Town hierarchy want to make a serious statement regarding their ambitions for the club, former MK Dons boss Manning would be a huge appointment. He was relieved of his duties at Stadium MK after their dismal start to the current campaign despite guiding them to the play-offs the season prior.

You have to think he’d be destined for another League One job, but after a tough end to his time with MK, a chance to make a fresh start in a lower league could be perfect for his promising career in the dugout.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink is another who has a League Two promotion to his name, guiding Burton Albion to League One football in 2015. His most recent spell with the Brewers was a difficult one but his first stint was one to remember.

The Dutchman has also managed QPR, Northampton Town and Royal Antwerp and could be a great coach for developing some of Swindon Town’s young attackers like Jacob Wakeling.

He’s got the experience as a coach and has the pedigree to command respect in the dugout but it would be interesting to see if his struggles with Northampton Town and Burton Albion put a promotion hopeful like Swindon Town off moving for him.