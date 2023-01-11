19-year-old Leeds United man emerges on Rotherham United’s transfer radar

Rotherham United are eyeing a loan move for Leeds United centre-back Leo Hjelde, The Athletic has said.

Rotherham Inited boss Matt Taylor will be hoping for more fresh additions this month after bringing experienced defender Sean Morrison to South Yorkshire.

The Millers have slid into the relegation battle after a promising start to the season and new faces are needed to inject life back into proceedings at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Now, reports have emerged claiming another centre-back is on Taylor’s radar.

The Athletic (Transfer News Live, 10.01.23, 14:23) has reported that the Millers are keen to take Leeds United talent Hjelde in on loan. He’s on the fringes of the first-team as it stands and after the signing of Max Wober, the chances of minutes with Jesse Marsch’s side are looking more unlikely.

As a result, he could head out on loan to give him more senior action, with Rotherham United keen.

A good move for all parties…

Hjelde has spent plenty of time playing youth football now and it seems the right time for the ex-Celtic youngster to be tested in the EFL. Rotherham United could be the perfect place for him to gain more experience; they’re not far away from Elland Road and alongside new signing Morrison, he’ll have plenty of experienced heads to guide him through.

He’s a left-footed option at the back too, something managers are always looking for these days. The Nottingham-born Norwegian youth international is an option at left-back as well, offering Taylor some versatility.

It remains to be seen if the Millers’ interest develops into anything more serious, but Hjelde could be a solid addition this month.