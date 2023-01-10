‘Will cost them here’ – Bristol Rovers v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Plymouth Argyle travel to the Memorial Stadium tonight to face a Bristol Rovers side on the up.

The Gas have risen to 8th in League One after back-to-back wins and in the last round of the EFL Trophy, they overcome MK Dons in comfortable fashion to set up a tie with the Pilgrims.

Speaking of Argyle, their fine League One campaign to date has translated into the cup. They have won all five of their EFL Trophy games to date, most recently seeing off in-form AFC Wimbledon on penalties to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Now, ahead of tonight’s cup clash, a handful of our writers have offered their score predictions…

James Ray

“Bristol Rovers have been strong of late and given how Plymouth have rotated their side in this competition, they should be confident of pulling off an impressive win here over the League One high-flyers.

“And, although the home advantage doesn’t really mean an awful lot given the dreadful attendances in this trophy, the Gas will have that in their favour.

“The outcome of this one will rely heavily on just what sort of starting XI both sides put out and that makes it a tricky one to call. I’m going to back Bristol Rovers though, as I think if Plymouth rotate as much as they have before, it will cost them here.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“Plymouth are steamrolling the competition right now, but whether they’ll place much focus on tonight’s game given their league ambitions remains to be seen.

“Bristol Rovers are in some fine form of their own and they’ll be right up for tonight’s game, and I think it’ll be a really exciting one too.

“Joey Barton’s side look like they can beat anyone and they have a knack for frustrating teams higher than them in the league – they drew at home to Plymouth in the league earlier in the campaign.

“For that reason, I think tonight’s game will be close, but I’m going to say Rovers win.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-1 Plymouth Argyle