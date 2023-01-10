Wigan Athletic set sights on left-back target

Wigan Athletic are eyeing a move for Hibernian man Demetri Mitchell, Football Insider has claimed.

Wigan Athletic have been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation in the early stages of the January window.

Kolo Toure is in dire need of some reinforcements in a bid to revive their survival hopes and now, a new target has emerged in a report from Football Insider.

They have claimed that Hibernian’s former Manchester United youngster Mitchell is a target for the Latics. The 25-year-old only made the move to Easter Road in January of last year but his time with the club has been largely injury-hit.

An ankle injury kept him out in the opening months of the campaign and since then, he’s found game time hard to come by. Mitchell hasn’t made a Scottish Premiership appearance for Lee Johnson’s side since November 8th.

He operates on the left-hand side more often than not, playing as a left-back or left wing-back.

Is Mitchell what Wigan need?

Manchester-born Mitchell hasn’t been able to make an impact in Scotland and he’s not got much Championship experience under his belt. He did play 13 times in the second-tier with Blackpool after helping them win promotion from League One though, nothing up a goal and five assists in 53 outings for the Tangerines overall.

He’s a creative threat on the left-hand side but given his lack of experience in the second-tier and tough time in Scotland, the Latics may well be better off looking at other options before deciding on a move for Mitchell.

His extensive time spent in Manchester United’s academy means he’s got a solid footballing education behind him and it shows he was previously seen as a promising talent for the future, but it will be interesting to see if a move to the DW Stadium can see him maximise that potential he previously showed.