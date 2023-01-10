Wigan Athletic join Swansea City in race to sign Leeds United youngster on loan

Wigan Athletic has emerged as a potential destination for Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt, as per Football League World.

Gelhardt, 20, has 14 Premier League appearances to his name this season. The young forward has assisted once so far in what is his second Premier League campaign with Leeds United.

Gelhardt left the Tics in 2019 to join Leeds United and has impressed at Elland Road. However, it appears Jesse Marsch believes his development would be progressed more by spending some time on loan in the second tier.

Reports emerged last month linking Gelhardt with a move to a club in the bottom-half of the Championship, and more recently Swansea City were credited with interest.

However, it now seems his former club Wigan are back in for him, which could prove a difficult deal to hijack for any other potential suitors.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

A dream return…

Kolo Toure’s side are struggling in the second tier and sit rock-bottom after 26 games. The Tics have failed to win a league game in their past five outings and are at risk of drifting further away from safety.

Their January business will prove crucial and following Nathan Broadhead’s premature departure to join Ipswich Town permanently, they are in dire need of reinforcements in the forward areas.

Gelhardt is a boyhood Tics supporter and his passion would only help them on their quest for survival this season. He would no doubt be guaranteed more frequent game-time after the departure of Nathan Broadhead and therefore it’s a viable option for Leeds United to consider this month.

The 20-year-old would almost certainly hit the ground running at this level and with games running out, the sooner a deal can be agreed upon the better.

Wigan Athletic return to Championship action against fellow strugglers Cardiff City this weekend.