Turkish reporter shares crazy Weghorst update with Burnley man itching for Manchester United move

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is willing to pay the contract termination fee himself if Besiktas don’t let him leave for Manchester United, it’s been claimed.

Weghorst, 30, is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas. The Burnley striker signed last season but was unable to help fire the Clarets to safety and it became pretty clear following their relegation that he wanted to leave.

The Dutchman has eight goals and four assists in 16 appearances so far on his loan spell, but recent interest from Manchester United appears to have turned his head.

A Besiktas statement (via Manchester Evening News) suggests the reports of Weghorst leaving were untrue, which appeared to throw a spanner in the works. Then, journalist Ryan Taylor claimed it was in fact the compensation package that was the main issue.

Now, the latest update in the saga has come from Turkish reporter Gokhan Dinc who has claimed Weghorst will pay the compensation himself if Besiktas refuse to let him leave.

Weghorst, Beşiktaş bırakmazsa sözleşme fesih bedelini kendi cebinden öder gider.

CANLIhttps://t.co/0j0fmWhdm6 — Gökhan Dinç (@gkhndinc) January 9, 2023

A crazy turn of events…

Erik ten Hag clearly likes Weghorst, but there are question marks over his ability to perform regularly at such a high level.

For Burnley it will be good to finally put this one to the back of their mind once it’s over and it should allow them to put all of their focus onto the vital games coming up. The Clarets have to be resigned to losing Weghorst now with the striker clearly itching for a move to Old Trafford.

Given his side’s recent performances, Vincent Kompany probably won’t mind too much as the current crop of players continue to impress, but an end to this saga will surely come as a good thing to Kompany and Burnley.

Burnley are gearing up for a clash against Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.