Tranmere Rovers mainstay set to complete move to League One strugglers

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan is set to complete a move to Forest Green Rovers, Gloucestershire Live has said.

Tranmere Rovers recruited shot-stopper Doohan on a permanent basis in the summer after he spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Prenton Park.

Since first joining on loan, the Scot has been the go-to option in between the sticks. He’s kept 11 clean sheets in 24 League Two outings so far this season and overall, has managed an impressive 25 shutouts in 59 appearances for the club.

Now though, it has been claimed the 24-year-old is heading for pastures new.

Gloucestershire Live has said that Doohan is now on the verge of stepping up to League One with relegation-threatened Forest Green Rovers.

Should the move go through, he’ll join Luke McGee and Lewis Thomas in the goalkeeping ranks, following Brandon Cooper, Jordon Garrick and Jamie Robson through the doors as Rovers’ fourth signing of the window.

A surprise move…

McGee has been the go-to man in goal for Forest Green Rovers this season, so bringing in someone like Doohan will really add some strong competition for the starting spot in Ian Burchnall’s side.

The Scottish shot-stopper has had some difficult games recently but on the whole, he’s been a solid ‘keeper for the Prenton Park outfit, playing a part in a tight defence.

He only joined the club permanently in the summer too, so a change of scenery so soon after his move comes as a bit of a shock. It remains to be seen if the switch can be wrapped up as Forest Green look to turn around their season under the guide of Burchnall.