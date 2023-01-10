Tony Mowbray reveals position on Sunderland man’s immediate future after recent reports

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said a recall for Jack Diamond has not been discussed despite claims the club are considering bringing him back from Lincoln City this month.
Sunderland sent Diamond on loan to Lincoln City in the summer and the 22-year-old has made good on his chance with the Imps. He’s managed eight goals and two assists in 22 outings at Sincil Bank, proving himself as at least third-tier quality.
Amid his impressive form, the Daily Mail has claimed Mowbray has considered bringing Diamond back to Wearside prematurely.
Now though, the Black Cats boss has clarified his standing at this moment in time.
Speaking with the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said that a recall is not something he has spoken about at least. He said any decision will be guided by his coaching staff and director Kristjaan Speakman, but at this moment in time, he has not discussed the matter. He said:
“I’m guided really by the coaching staff and by Kristjaan on Jack Diamond really.
“It isn’t something that we’ve spoken about and considered – it may be something that has been discussed by the technical board. As the guy on the grass working with the players we’ve got, we haven’t really [spoken about it].”
Best leaving Diamond with Lincoln?
Diamond has been a consistent starter under Mark Kennedy and while he’s continuing his development well, it seems as though it could be best for him to see out the season with the Imps.
Unless Mowbray, his coaching staff or Speakman see a place for the winger at the Stadium at Light, the game time he’s getting in League One will be best for Diamond. Bringing him back to the north east for sporadic first-team chances supplemented by U21s outings won’t do his development any good.
It remains to be seen how his situation pans out and what decision Sunderland come to, as ultimately, they’re the ones with a decision to make. It seems as though a full season in League One would be best for Diamond though.