Tony Mowbray reveals position on Sunderland man’s immediate future after recent reports

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said a recall for Jack Diamond has not been discussed despite claims the club are considering bringing him back from Lincoln City this month.

Sunderland sent Diamond on loan to Lincoln City in the summer and the 22-year-old has made good on his chance with the Imps. He’s managed eight goals and two assists in 22 outings at Sincil Bank, proving himself as at least third-tier quality.

Amid his impressive form, the Daily Mail has claimed Mowbray has considered bringing Diamond back to Wearside prematurely.

Now though, the Black Cats boss has clarified his standing at this moment in time.

Speaking with the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said that a recall is not something he has spoken about at least. He said any decision will be guided by his coaching staff and director Kristjaan Speakman, but at this moment in time, he has not discussed the matter. He said:

“I’m guided really by the coaching staff and by Kristjaan on Jack Diamond really.