Sunderland interested in loan swoop for Leeds United man

Sunderland are keen to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell this month, according to Leeds All Over.

Leeds United are reportedly considering recalling Cresswell from his season-long loan at Championship side Millwall. Given his lack of consistent playing time at The Den, the Whites are considering bringing him back to Elland Road ahead of sending him back out on loan for the rest of the campaign, although there are also clubs interested in a permanent deal.

If this recall rumour comes to fruition, it is likely to put several clubs on high alert if it hasn’t already, especially given the players’ reputation at Leeds United.

According to Leeds All Over, one such side who are interested in Cresswell this month are Sunderland. The Black Cats are yet to make a January signing so far but are looking at possibilities in order to help bolster their squad to mount a charge on the top six.

They feel that Cresswell could be a player that improves their side, and are ready to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old from the summer prior to him making the switch to Millwall.

A good option for Tony Mowbray…

Sunderland aren’t in need of too many additions to get to where they want to be. They are within touching distance of the play-off places at this stage in the season and signing Cresswell will help to push them in the right direction and to improve their squad.

The Leeds United man needs regular playing time and as he isn’t getting that at Millwall currently, it makes sense for Jesse Marsch’s side to recall him and loan him out elsewhere or sell him permanently. Sunderland will be hoping to be the beneficiaries on this occasion.

The player is also incredibly versatile, as he can play at right-back, centre-back and in central midfield. This will certainly stand him in good stead at the Stadium of Light should he seal the deal, as he can be utilised in a number of positions and influence games in a variety of ways.