Stuart Webber discusses Norwich City’s January transfer window after Wagner appointment

Norwich City’s Sporting Director Stuart Webber says ‘it is too early’ to know whether or not Norwich City will be active in this month’s transfer window.

Norwich City recently appointed David Wagner as manager. He replaces Dean Smith and Canaries fans seem largely optimistic about the future under Wagner, who previously guided Huddersfield Tow to promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Wagner’s first game in charge was a 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend. But he takes charge of his first league game this weekend when he takes his side to Preston North End. Yesterday, Wagner and also Webber spoke to the press, where Webber was asked about this month’s January transfer window by Pink Un reporter Paddy Davitt.

Webber said:

#NCFC SW asked about Jan window 'Not sure about Jan. It is too early to say. We have a strong squad and David needs time to assess those players. But we aligned. That is clear from our prev working relationship.' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) January 9, 2023

Norwich City currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table and have won just one of their last six in the league. But the Canaries remain just three points outside the play-off places and so Wagner and his new side still have everything to play for this season.

New signings needed?

New faces are definitely needed at Carrow Road. Wagner has quite the rebuilding task on his hands but he’s come into the club at a difficult time in the season, given the fact that the transfer window has just opened.

Like Webber says, Wagner will need time to make his own judgements on his players and so that might put any potential sales or signings on hold. But there’s still a few weeks of the window left and if Wagner and Webber work quickly, they could make a couple of additions in their bid for a strong second half of the season.

First up though is a really tough trip to Deepdale on Saturday – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.