Striker wanted and more – The Derby County transfer rumours from the first week of the January transfer window

Derby County have crept up into 4th place of the League One table, after what’s been an impressive turnaround from manager Paul Warne.

Warne has made the Rams into clear promotion candidates since his arrival earlier in the season. Derby are proving tough to beat and prolific too, and this month’s transfer window could be the deciding factor in whether or not they secure an immediate return to the Championship this season.

So far though, Derby County have had a quiet transfer window, and nothing seems imminent as of yet. Warne though has been typically honest in his press conferences, having played down moves for Championship duo Graeme Shinnie and Curtis Nelson at the start of the month.

He said:

“Well Curtis Nelson, I was going to say no comment, but he gets mentioned every window and I have definitely said that there’s no truth in that.

“Graeme Shinnie went to our game the other week because my son sat beside him and he said ‘dad I guarantee you get linked with him’. So I’ve been linked with him because he was at our game the other day. That’s it.

“So there ladies and gentlemen lies the Internet. It’s absolute full of toot. So no truth.”

Elsewhere, the Rams have once again been linked with a move for Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher. This is another link that Warne played down earlier in the season but reports this month have reignited the potential move, with Fisher looking set to leave Boro on loan.

Lastly, Derby County recently saw Will Osula recalled by parent club Sheffield United, and DerbyshireLive have since revealed that the Rams will look for a replacement striker in the transfer window this month.

Derby County return to action away at Cheltenham Town in League One this weekend – the Robins sit in 18th place of the table and so Warne will be hoping for another win as he looks to close the gap on the top three.