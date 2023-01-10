Sticking point revealed on Swansea City’s pursuit of Rotherham United star

Swansea City won’t pay Rotherham United’s asking fee for Chiedozie Ogbene, as per Swansea Independent.

Ogebene, 25, has six goals and two assists in 20 Championship games so far this season. Ogebene is a versatile attacking option who has spent most of this season playing down the middle, as opposed to his usual right-hand side.

Last season, Ogbene was a big part of Paul Warne’s promotion success and he was able to perform at ease in League One.

The 25-year-old was recently reported as being Swansea City’s top target this month and it appears Russell Martin’s side have been pursuing a deal since.

However, the latest update suggest Matt Taylor’s Rotherham United are pricing Ogbene at just over £1million and that’s not a fee the Swans are willing to pay.

Dragging on…

Swansea City sit 15th in the second tier, but they remain just four points outside the coveted top-six spots.

Their January business could be the difference for them between a mid table finish and a place challenging for Premier League football.

Given the disparity over Ogbene’s price tag, this saga could drag on for sometime. It means question marks will continue to surround his situation until resolution is found too, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Given the fact Rotherham United are likely to be in a relegation battle, it’s no surprise they aren’t letting their talent go for cheap. If Ogbene was to leave this month, they’d likely need to target a replacement and, in January, time is never on your side.

Both Swansea City and Rotherham United return to Championship action this weekend, facing Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers respectively.