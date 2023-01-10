Sheffield Wednesday transfer plans revealed with Moore prepared for possible McGuinness exit

Darren Moore has not shied away from reports linking Mark McGuinness with a return to Cardiff City, and insists Sheffield Wednesday are prepared for every outcome.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 2nd in League One and look bang in form entering the second half of the season. Moore’s side suffered play-off semi-final heartbreak last season, but they appear determined that their fate doesn’t boil down to the play-offs again.

The Owls are playing some good stuff and look like a problem for their League One competition. One player who has consistently shone is Cardiff City loanee McGuinness. His performances have led to reports that he may make a premature return to Wales this month, and whilst a recet update suggests that may not happen, Moore is prepared.

Speaking to YorkshireLive on his side’s plans for the window Moore has admitted he’s relatively happy with what he’s got, but he’s looking for reinforcements. He said:

“I think it’ll probably more be loans. We feel with this group there are probably a couple of positions that we could tweak or strengthen or look to add support for the second half of the season.

“That’s what we do. It’s about scrutinising the availability of players out there. We got Mark and you can see how well he’s done for us. If we have to look for another one, then so be it. But at the same time we’re pleased to have Dominic Iorfa and Akin (Famewo) back, along with Reece (James) and Palms (Liam Palmer).”

A clear plan in place…

Moore’s comments suggest his side will be bringing in a couple of fresh faces this month, but they also confirm Moore is after quality rather than quantity.

Sheffield Wednesday would lose a key player should McGuinness go back to the Bluebirds, but they appear prepared to move in on a target should this materialise.

The Owls are in close contention with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in the current standings and it could well be the January business which separates the pack as the season goes on. Kieran McKenna’s side aren’t messing around and their signings so far will be keeping both the Owls and the Pilgrims checking their shoulders at every turn.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a League One clash against Wycombe Wanderers this Saturday.