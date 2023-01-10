Sheffield Wednesday not pursuing 24-year-old PL man, report reveals

Sheffield Wednesday are not interest in Wolves’ Connor Ronan, reports YorkshireLive.

Earlier this morning, reports emerged online suggesting that Sheffield Wednesday had expressed an interest in Wolves midfielder Ronan, 24, as a potential replacement for Hearts-bound Callum Paterson.

But YorkshireLive have quickly poured cold water on the rumour, writing that ‘Wednesday have not made an approach for the 24-year-old and nor is he on their radar this month’.

Reports last month revealed that Ronan had a number of suitors in the Championship after failing to make an impact on the Wolves’ first-team this season.

But Ronan will not be heading to Sheffield Wednesday it seems – the Owls currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table after an impressive season so far for Darren Moore’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has taken to Twitter following the news of Ronan not being someone the Owls are interested in, and he says that midfield isn’t really an area where Moore’s side need to strengthen this summer, and that a centre-back should their priority instead.

Midfield really is not an area #SWFC need to strengthen this month, even if FDB goes (and it doesn't sound like he's leaving). Would block Shipston's path. A CB has to be at the top of their priority list. At least one forward will be required should Mighten and Paterson depart. https://t.co/qUembyVPtL — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 10, 2023

What lies ahead for Wednesday?

With both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town having made some impressive signings already this month, Sheffield Wednesday need to start making some of their own.

But Moore already has a good amount of squad depth and so he won’t rush into any signings. The Owls have made some solid signings over the past few windows and so fans should have faith in the recruitment process, but where Wednesday will look to strengthen remains to be seen.

A new centre-back could definitely be needed given the uncertainty around Mark McGuinness’ future, but additions in attack would no doubt be helpful in Wednesday’s quest for promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.