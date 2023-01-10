Sheffield Wednesday man closing in on move to Hearts

Hearts are closing in on the permanent signing of Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, reports Keith Downie.

Paterson, 28, joined Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City in 2020. The Scot has been a good servant to the Yorkshire club, having since racked up 100 league appearances and having netted 16 goals in those games too.

He’s featured 16 times in League One this season and has scored twice. But there’d been suggestions that Paterson could be on his way out ahead of this month, and now Sky Sports report Downie has revealed that Paterson looks to be on his way back to Hearts.

Paterson began his career with the Scottish club and made over 150 total appearances for the club before his move to Cardiff City in 2017, and he now looks set to return with Downie revealing that Hearts and Wednesday are close to agreeing a deal for Paterson to move on:

Hearts signing Garang Kuol & James Hill on the one day ✍🏼 …

I’m also hearing that they’re closing in on a return for former player Callum Paterson.

The striker only has 5 months left on his Sheff Wed deal & the clubs are close to an agreement for him to move this month #HMFC 🇱🇻 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 9, 2023

Pato to Scotland…

Paterson has had his fair share of criticism during his time at Hillsborough. But on the whole, he’s been a very useful player to the club and he’s someone who’s not afraid to put himself about on the pitch, and give everything when playing for the club.

But his exit perhaps comes at the right time given the fact that his contract is out at the end of next season. Wednesday can fill Paterson’s place with someone younger and start looking towards the future, which is looking very bright right now under Darren Moore.

The Owls sit in 2nd place of the League One table and go up against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.