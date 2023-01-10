Sheffield Wednesday casting eyes over Leicester City midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a close look at Leicester City youngster Kartell Dawkins, The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s priority for this month will be adding strength to their first-team ranks while they can and keeping together the core group that makes up Darren Moore’s promotion-pushing Owls.

However, the League One side are always keeping a close eye on potential additions to their youth ranks too.

Adding players to the U21s frees some of the more senior members of the academy squad to test themselves out on loan and now, it seems Leicester City talent Kartell Dawkins is on the radar at Hillsborough.

The Star has reported that Sheffield Wednesday are taking a close look at the young midfielder after he started for Neil Thompson’s U21s against Burnley on Monday.

Dawkins has mostly played for Leicester City’s U18s in his career to date, playing 15 times in the U18 Premier League. However, he has also been gaining senior experience out on loan with non-league outfit Rushden and Diamonds.

Can Dawkins earn a deal?

It remains to be seen just how long Dawkins’ trial with Sheffield Wednesday runs and whether or not he can land himself a contract with the club.

Dawkins plays either as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder. However, he has also operated as a centre-back before, showing the defensive credentials his game boasts.

Plenty of youth talents from Premier League clubs have winded up with Sheffield Wednesday after seeing their contracts expire in the top-flight, so it will be interesting to see if he can join the ranks too. After his outing against Burnley, he’ll be keen to get another chance to impress.