Sheffield Wednesday among clubs keen on Wolves man, says reporter

Sheffield Wednesday are ‘among the clubs to gave expressed an interest’ in Wolves’ Connor Ronan, reports journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ronan, 24, is a graduate of the Wolves youth academy. He’s been a part of the club’s first-team for several years now and has made a total of eight league appearances for Wolves, with just one of those coming in the Premier League this season.

The Irishman has previously spent time on loan with Portsmouth, Walsall, and Blackpool, as well as several clubs outside of England, and now he could be on his way out of Molineux once again. Reports last month revealed that Ronan had interest from a number of Championship clubs, but now League One side Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen.

Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that Wednesday are keen to sign a replacement midfielder for Callum Paterson who looks set to return to Hearts, with Ronan someone who the Owls are looking at as said replacement:

Callum Paterson is expected to seal a return to former club Hearts this month. Sheffield Wednesday, who want a replacement in for Paterson, among the clubs to have expressed an interest in Wolves’ Connor Ronan #SWFC #Owls — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 10, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table. They’ve enjoyed a strong season to date and have come into form as we’ve passed the midway point in the season, with Darren Moore’s side unbeaten in the league since October.

Ronan to Wednesday…

Paterson’s seemingly imminent exit is a blow for Sheffield Wednesday. But at the same time, it opens up a space in the side for someone new to come in and Ronan looks like he’d be a decent temporary signing for the Owls.

At 24 years old, he’s no longer a younger player and he himself might be thinking where his future lies, after several loan spells to date and very little involvement with the Wolves first-team.

But he has decent experience of the Football League and so he could be a shrewd capture for Sheffield Wednesday, who’ll have to act fast to beat what seems like growing interest in the midfielder.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action v Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.