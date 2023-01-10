Ryan Lowe gives injury update on Preston North End duo who missed FA Cup clash v Huddersfield Town

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has given an update to Lancs Live on Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans, after the duo missed the FA Cup third round clash with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Preston North End had started both Whiteman in midfield and Evans up front in their last Championship outing, in the 1-0 away victory over Stoke City. Yet just five days later both players sat out the home tie with Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Ryan Ledson replaced Whiteman for the clash with the Terriers, whilst Mikey O’Neill and Ben Woodburn were tasked with leading the line ahead of Ched Evans and Emil Riis.

Speaking to Lancs Live after the 3-1 victory, Preston North End manager Lowe confirmed the reason for the absences, stating they were both ‘fine’ and suggested they should be fit to return for their league game with Norwich City on Saturday.

“[Evans] came in this morning complaining about a tight muscle, so there was just no way I was going to risk him. We left Ched out and gave Mikey a go. He’s fine, Ched, we will just have to get him assessed. There was no chance we were going to risk him.”

“[Whiteman is] fine, he’s another one who just had a little bit of tightness and stiffness. But Ryan [Ledson] probably would have played anyway, to be fair. We got a bit of rest into a couple of players.”

A huge boost for Preston North End…

Many Lilywhites fans may have feared the worst when they saw that both Evans and Whiteman weren’t involved in the matchday squad last weekend, but the news that both players are fine and likely to be available against Norwich City comes as a huge boost.

Both players have been impressive this season and are imperative to the way that Lowe wants to play. If they are to push up the table in the weeks and months to come, the pair will be hugely influential in helping to do just that.

It is not known whether the duo will be fit enough to start the game against the Canaries at Deepdale this weekend, but having sat out the FA Cup game against Huddersfield Town altogether, the welcome rest may have meant they are recuperated enough to play from the off. Although, it remains to be seen.