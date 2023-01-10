Reading, QPR, and West Brom among sides interested in loan deal for Liverpool youngster

Championship trio QPR, Reading and West Brom are in the race to sign Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson, according to Football Insider.

The January transfer window is now in full swing and clubs up and down the EFL are looking to the Premier League for cheap deals and youngsters on loan.

There have been plenty of success stories over the years in this department, and the second tier trio of QPR, Reading and West Brom will be hoping for something similar with their pursuit of Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson.

The 21-year-old has impressed out on loan at Aberdeen so far this season, scoring five goals and registering a further two assists in 19 games. His fine form has meant he has attracted attention from the three aforementioned sides, according to Football Insider.

However, the same report states that Aberdeen are hopeful they can keep hold of the youngster for the rest of the campaign. If he was to seal a switch elsewhere, including to the EFL, his deal at Pittodrie would need to be terminated.

A promising prospect…

Clarkson has shown his ability in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and so it is no surprise to see sides in the Championship willing to take a punt on the 21-year-old.

He is highly regarded at Anfield and it is easy to see why. Should someone in the second tier snap up Clarkson this month, they would be getting a player capable of the spectacular who could come in and improve any side and possibly be the difference in the race for promotion.

However, given how well he is performing at Aberdeen it could be in the best interest of Liverpool, Clarkson and of course Aberdeen for him to stay put. However, that would be at the expense of QPR, Reading and West Brom and others potentially chasing his signature.