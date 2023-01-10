Rangers’ latest stance on Todd Cantwell revealed as Norwich City reject bid from unnamed Championship side

Norwich City have rejected an offer from an unnamed Championship rival for Todd Cantwell, as per Sky Sports, who’ve confirmed Ranger’s interest in the midfielder.

Cantwell, 24, looks like he could be on the move in this month’s transfer window ahead of his contract expiry at Carrow Road this summer.

Rangers were recently credited with an interest in the Englishman and Gers boss Michael Beale refused to rule out a move for Cantwell, who’s featured 18 times in the Championship this season, failing to record a single goal or assist.

And Sky Sports have now revealed (Transfer Centre 10.01.23, 11:26am) that Norwich City have rejected a bid from a unnamed Championship club for Cantwell. Their report also goes on to say that ‘Norwich are prepared to listen to offers for Cantwell’ and that ‘Rangers are interested in the 24-year-old, but have yet to make that interest formal’.

Norwich City have recently appointed David Wagner as manager. The Canaries sit in 11th place of the Championship table and Wagner takes charge of his first league game as Canaries boss this weekend, when his side head to Preston North End.

The month ahead for Cantwell…

Cantwell’s time at Norwich City seems to be coming to an end. He’s had a lot of highs and lows during his time at Carrow Road but he’s definitely shown that he’s a player with great ability, and perhaps a move to a new club could see him rediscover his form from seasons before.

Rangers would be an exciting opportunity. But a move to another Championship club could take his fancy. Cantwell though failed to impress on loan at Bournemouth last time round and he’s not done much in the league this season, so a move to Scotland or away from the Championship may be more suited to Cantwell at this moment in time.

For Norwich, if they have no plans to renew Cantwell’s stay then they’ll surely fancy a sale this month, as to avoid losing him on a free transfer.