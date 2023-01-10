‘Put the case to the board’ – Schumacher reveals positive Plymouth Argyle transfer stance after busy start to January

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says that the club could make more signings this month, but that it might take them above their budget.

Plymouth Argyle remain in 1st place of the League One table. They have a five point lead over Sheffield Wednesday in 2nd and a seven point lead over Ipswich Town in 3rd. Things are looking very rosy for the Green Army right now and their transfer business so far this month only serves to bolster their promotion credentials.

Tyreik Wright joined on a permanent deal from Aston Villa yesterday, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the January window after Jay Matete, Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, and Callum Wright all joined.

And speaking to PlymouthLive, Schumacher has suggested that the club has already reached their transfer budget for the month, but he also revealed that if the circumstances are right, then another signing could be made.

He said:

“If an emergency popped up from our squad and we had an injury and it was something that we needed to address then we would.

“And then if something came up that we obviously couldn’t turn down – if someone was to come back available, or if it was someone who we think makes us 100 per cent better – then we will put the case to the board.

“It will be up to their decision then because it would extend the budget and go above what we were allowed to spend.”