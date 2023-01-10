Peterborough United linked alongside Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic in pursuit of EFL talent

League One side Peterborough United have joined Championship duo Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United in pursuit of Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Adeboyejo, 24, has enjoyed a prolific season in League One with Burton Albion. The Nigerian has scored 11 goals in 25 League One outings for Burton who currently sit in 22nd place of the table.

And Adeboyejo has been linked with a move away going into this month. Hull City were initially linked before reports yesterday revealed that Wigan were ready to meet Adeboyejo’s buyout clause.

Now though, Witcoop has revealed that League One side Peterborough United are also keen on the striker, and that Posh could rival both Wigan and Rotherham for the signing of the Burton Albion striker:

Championship strugglers Wigan and Rotherham are going head-to-head in the battle to sign Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo. Peterborough have also been showing an interest in the Nigerian #wigan #RotherhamUnited #latics #BAFC #pufc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 9, 2023

Rotherham United currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table – just three points ahead of Wigan Athletic in last place – whilst Peterborough United sit 9th in the League One table.

Adeboyejo on the move…

With Burton Albion struggling, and Adeboyejo scoring, he was bound to attract transfer interest during this month, and links to Championship strugglers Rotherham and Wigan are unsurprising.

Both sides need goals and with Wigan having already lost Nathan Broadhead, so a new striker seems like a real priority for Kolo Toure’s side.

Rotherham can’t be discounted in this transfer chase just yet and neither can Posh, who have a habit of buying League One players, especially in-form strikers. For Posh as well, Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with a move away and so a new striker could be a priority for them too.

For Adeboyejo, it looks like an exciting move is on the cards this month, but for Burton, they look destined for relegation into League Two should their star striker leave in the coming days or weeks.