Nott’m Forest ace eyed, striker could depart – All the West Brom transfer rumours from January so far

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is embarking on his first transfer window in charge at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have enjoyed a successful revival under the Spaniard and it will be hoped some fresh additions can only strengthen the Baggies’ bid to rise up the table further over the course of 2023.

They sit in 9th place as it stands, one point away from the play-off spots.

Incomings and outgoings are likely, and one man who could finally head for pastures new is forgotten striker Kenneth Zohore.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said that the Baggies are in talks to bring an early end to his contract, which expires at the end of the season. It comes amid interest from his native Denmark and given his struggles in a West Brom shirt, a winter exit could be for the best.

Another who could head out this month is young attacker Jovan Malcolm.

Football Insider has claimed the Baggies talent is fielding loan interest from the EFL, with League One trio Peterborough United, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers all said to be in the race for his signature.

In terms of potential incomings, one intriguing name that has emerged in recent days is Lewis O’Brien, with Alan Nixon reporting the interest on his Patreon.

The midfielder starred for Huddersfield Town under the management of Corberan and since stepping up to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, regular game time has been hard to come by. A reunion with Corberan would mark a great deal for West Brom, but if he is to be on the move this month, a player of his talent will surely not be short of interest.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town man Jon Russell, who was said to be a target for the Baggies ahead of January, may well end up staying at the John Smith’s Stadium this month.

Amid interest from West Brom, it has been said he’s happy to see out the season with the Terriers. His deal is up at the end of the season.