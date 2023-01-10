‘No intention’ – Kompany makes clear Scott Twine admission as Burnley struggles rumble on

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Scott Twine will not leave the club this month, despite a lack of game-time this season.

Twine, 23, signed for Burnley from MK Dons last summer. His arrival was a statement signing from the new Belgian boss, but the move hasn’t quite gone as many expected. The youngster has only featured in three games for the Clarets this season, failing to contribute to a goal.

Now, speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany is adamant that despite bad luck with injury and a lack of minutes, Twine is going nowhere.

He said:

“There is absolutely no (chance), there is no intention to even consider it. The only thing we are looking at is what helps us win a game, we are very aware of his skills and what he can give us. But the strength of our team is that we have options.

“He (Twine) is a young player at a level he has never experienced before. But his moment will be there and it is for him to prove and he has to keep himself ready.”

In the right hands…

Kompany has grown a reputation of playing attractive football and it is clearly working. His side are top of the Championship and are beginning to run away with things this season.

Twine does need time on the pitch to develop, but Kompany is insisting his chance will come this season. The former Manchester City captain has proved successful in developing youngsters so far in his coaching career, so fans can have trust in what he’s doing with Twine.

It’s important Twine grabs the opportunity when he gets it though. Burnley’s squad is full of quality and he can’t afford to give anything other than 100% whenever he’s got the chance.

Twine proved his quality in League One last season and making the step up to the Championship was always going to be difficult, but when he’s fit and firing for the Clarets, they’ll have a real player on their hands.

Games are coming thick and fast for Burnley and their FA Cup win over Bournemouth at the weekend adds another game to their schedule.

Kompany’s side returns to Championship action against Coventry City this weekend.