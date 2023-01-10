Millwall join Championship rivals in chase to sign out of contract Rotherham United star

Millwall are among the Championship sides now showing interest in Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene, Football Insider has revealed.

Ogbene, 25, sees his contract with Rotherham United expire at the end of the current season.

That combined with the level of his performances in recent campaigns has seen him draw plenty of interest from elsewhere. Links with Swansea City have been persistent and now, it has emerged he’s drawing new Championship attention.

Football Insider states that Millwall are now among those weighing up a winter swoop for the Republic of Ireland international.

They state a number of second-tier sides are considering moves for the Millers mainstay this month as the South Yorkshire outfit consider cashing in on Ogbene this winter rather than risk losing him for nothing when the campaign comes to a close.

Ogbene, who can play on the right-hand side or through the middle, has netted seven goals and laid on two assists in 23 games across all competitions this season.

The battle for Ogbene…

Rotherham United haven’t given up hope of holding onto Ogbene beyond the end of this month just yet, but if he’s not going to sign a new deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, it seems best to cash in.

Bringing in some money for his services will boost their efforts to find a replacement, so it only seems logical.

But what will be interesting to see is just where Ogbene ends up. As touched on before, Swansea City have been long-term admirers and with Millwall now in the race, the Nigerian-born star won’t be short of options. It wouldn’t be a surprise if more interest emerges before the end of the month either.