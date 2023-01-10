Manchester United talent eyed, 20-y/o could leave – All the Millwall transfer rumours from January so far

Millwall will be hoping a productive January transfer window can set them up for a strong second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Millwall find themselves in 6th place as it stands and some fresh faces this month could really cement them as strong contenders for a play-off spot this season. The Lions fell just short in the 2021/22 campaign, so they’ll know they can’t rest on their laurels if they want to avoid that same fate this time around.

Plenty of names have already emerged on the radar at The Den so far this month as well.

Probably the most eye-catching of those mentioned is versatile attacker Chiedozie Ogbene, who plays for Championship rivals Rotherham United.

Football Insider has claimed the Lions are now considering a move for the Republic of Ireland international, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Swansea City have been heavily linked too, but there seems to be disparity over his asking price of over £1m between them and the Millers as it stands.

Another attacking talent linked with a Millwall move is youngster Charlie McNeill of Manchester United. 90min has said Gary Rowett’s side are in the race to sign him on loan alongside Blackpool, Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Barnsley.

McNeill, 19, has scored nine goals in 34 outings for Manchester United’s U21s since managing 34 in 35 for the U18s.

The last of the players linked with a move to The Den is Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back down to the Championship amid his struggle for game time at Dean Court and Millwall have been mentioned by Alex Crook as one of those keen.

In terms of departures, two names have been linked with exits so far – Danny McNamara and Charlie Cresswell.

Academy graduate McNamara is one of the right-back options Fulham are considering, the Daily Mail has said. Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Luton Town man James Bree are also said to be on the radar.

As for Cresswell, The Athletic has said Leeds United could now recall the centre-back amid a fresh surge of interest from other Championship clubs.