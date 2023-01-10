Leeds United consider significant decision over Millwall loan man amid new Championship interest

Leeds United are ‘looking’ at recalling Charlie Cresswell from his Millwall loan amid interest from other Championship clubs, The Athletic has said.

Millwall recruited Cresswell on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

He made a bright start to proceedings at The Den, netting twice in a 2-0 win over Millwall ons his debut. However, his involvement in the starting XI has been patchy after a promising first few weeks in South London.

He was omitted from the squad for four consecutive games in October and after breaking back into the side, he’s now been an unused substitute in the last four Championship games. Now, a new report from The Athletic has said parent club Leeds United could be set to take action over his immediate future.

They state that amid a ‘fresh surge’ of interest from other Championship sides, the Whites are considering bringing a premature end to Cresswell’s time with Millwall.

Second-tier sides are considering both permanent and temporary swoops for the centre-back.

Better off elsewhere?

Cresswell’s role in the starting XI has been patchy this season and if other Championship clubs can offer the centre-back more regular minutes, that might just tempt Leeds United into taking action this month.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out and who is interested in his services, but Millwall may well need to bring in another option at the heart of defence if Cresswell does head elsewhere.

Overall, he’s played 17 times across all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side this season, chipping in with four goals and one assist in the process. He’s also played a part in four clean sheets.