Journalist offers clarity on Wout Weghorst to Manchester United saga and reveals ‘sticking point’ for Besiktas should they lose Burnley man

Besiktas are resigned to losing Wout Weghorst, but the ‘main sticking point’ in Manchester United’s pursuit of the Burnley striker is the compensation package that will be owed to the Turkish side, says journalist Ryan Taylor.

Manchester United are being heavily linked with a surprise move for Burnley and Holland striker Weghorst, 30, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

Reports have revealed that Manchester United have already spoken to Burnley about the potential signing and that Weghorst is keen on making the temporary switch to Old Trafford during this month’s transfer window.

Besiktas then released a statement (via Manchester Evening News), saying that reports of Weghorst being set to leave were untrue and that speculation of a €2.5million break clause in his loan contract were also untrue.

Providing some clarity on the matter, Taylor told GiveMeSport:

“The main sticking point is the compensation package that they will receive. Obviously, if the loan is cut short… there was an agreement at the start of the season that there was no recall option in the loan, so there will have to be negotiations between all parties on how to resolve that. But I think Besiktas are kind of of the opinion that they know Weghorst will probably be off.”

Weghorst to United…

Given the fact that it’s Manchester United and that this particular move for Weghorst is a surprising one, this whole story has quickly become a saga and it leaves Burnley in the middle.

It won’t distract Vincent Kompany from matters at hand, but the sooner that this whole story is put to bed, the better.

Weghorst seems desperate to secure his move to Old Trafford and if he does, then it leaves a question mark over what will happen with him in the summer.

Burnley might yet turn their nose up at him if this story takes any more dramatic turns, and also if he does end up going to United and fails to perform.

It’s a difficult one to predict but it’s certainly an interesting one to watch unfold.