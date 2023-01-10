Jamal Lowe latest: Norwich City transfer uncertainty pushes QPR in front as Millwall and more join the race

Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe has been linked with a number of Championship clubs in the past few days.

Lowe, 28, has featured just twice in the Premier League for Bournemouth this season. The Jamaican striker now looks set for a move to the Championship with Bristol City, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Norwich City, QPR, and Sunderland among the teams to have been linked so far this month.

So what’s the latest on Lowe?

It was said that Norwich City and QPR were leading the race to sign Lowe, before reports then suggested that it was the Londoners who were leading the race to sign the Bournemouth man this month (Sky Sports Transfer Centre via FLW).

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook then said that Bristol City and Millwall were also keen, after Darren Witcoop had previously said that Coventry City and Sunderland were also taking a look, but Bristol City’s interest has since been played down.

League One side Ipswich Town have been credited with a surprise interest, but the Tractor Boys have since signed Nathan Broadhead and so it remains to be seen whether or not they want another striker, with George Hirst having also joined this month.

A recent report from DorsetLive has confirmed that Bournemouth are ready to let Lowe go, but their report doesn’t indicate whether the Cherries will let Lowe leave on a permanent basis or just a temporary one.

So it seems like QPR and Norwich City are indeed leading this race, which is what reports had suggested, and QPR might yet be slightly ahead with Norwich City’s January transfer window not looking like it will be all that busy – at least not yet anyway.

City’s Sporting Director Stuart Webber says that he’s unsure of what the Canaries’ transfer window will entail after the club’s recent appointment of David Wagner as manager. QPR boss Neil Critchley though has already hinted at a potential striker signing this month.

Championship action returns this weekend with Norwich City travelling to Preston North End, and QPR heading to Reading.